Tampa Bay Turkish residents react to earthquake in Turkey and Syria

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - We are hearing from Turkish-American residents who live right here in the Tampa Bay Area.

Many Tampa Bay residents have family who live in Turkey and who have been impacted by a devastating earthquake.

Officials say over 5,000 people have now died from the earthquake so far.

"My wife she was crying and i was so sad. I don't know what to say. I cannot describe the feelings when we heard that," said Metin Gunesh, owner of Tazza Mediterranean Grill.

Metin Gunesh owns a Turkish restaurant in Tampa called Tazza Mediterranean Grill, and has family in Turkey.

"It's devastating news for the whole Turkish community in the Tampa Bay Area," said Gunesh.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Turkey and part of Syria.

"You never expect something like that. You wake up in the morning and turn on the news and you hear something about $13 million people being affected by the earthquake," said Gunesh.

His family members in turkey had to evacuate their homes.

"Their houses have been destroyed. I call my cousin in eastern turkey and their house has a big crack so it's not livable and habitable right now," said Gunesh.

He says the Turkish government is providing shelter to those survivors.

"It's horrible, horrible news," said Gunesh.

Belma Ozdemir is part of the Turkish American Cultural Association of Florida, and says as more people are pulled from the rubble, the harder it is to picture her beloved country.

"Big heartbreaking news for all of us, and as the days go by we feel it worse," said Ozdemir.

Both Gunesh and Ozdemir are asking the Tampa Bay Community to donate money, and they have a message for their loved ones.

"We deeply feel your pain and we share your losses. We are here to support you," said Ozdemir.

"We love them, and it doesn't matter what, the Turkish Community in Tampa Bay, they will do the best they can to help them," said Gunesh.