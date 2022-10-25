Tampa Bay sees spike in gun violence, organizations work to reduce shootings

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Police are investigating three recent shootings involving teenagers.

The shootings all happened within the last week, and while they are unrelated, local organizations say the rise in gun violence is concerning.

"It's horrific and sad and i think it's really disturbing to most people," said Melissa Ransdell with an organization called Be Smart.

"It's devastating. As hard as we are working and others in the community are working, it's a shock and it's devastating," said Gail Powell-Cope with Moms Demand Action.

Melissa Ransdell and Gail Powell-Cope say hearing there's been three shootings involving teenagers in the last week is upsetting.

"I would say most people probably know someone who has been impacted by gun violence," said Ransdell.

Tampa Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday night at the intersection of Wilder Avenue and 37th Street. On Wednesday, Tampa Police also released information that a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a McDonalds parking lot. On October 14, officials say a 16-year-old was arrested for shooting another teen in the back.

"Education and awareness with the schools, we've met with the new police chief," said Ransdell.

Both groups, Be Smart and Moms Demand Action are now making efforts to help reduce gun violence.

"Back when we all learned to put our seat belts on regularly every time, your gun needs to be locked up every time," said Ransdell.

Ransdell says she's working with the Hillsborough County School District to educate parents on how to keep children from getting ahold of firearms.

"Just creating that awareness," said Ransdell.

Both groups are holding events and pushing gun legislation.

"Things like background checks on every gun sale, and red flag laws, and extremist protection orders they are called officially," said Ransdell.

"Very important election coming up next month, so moms demand action is very involved in electing gun sense candidates," said Cope.

Going forward both Ransdell and Cope say they hope they can make a difference.

"Come join us, roll up your sleeves, and help us turn the tide on this gun violence," said Cope.