Tampa Bay ranked as one of the deadliest areas for pedestrians

Tampa Bay ranked as one of the deadliest areas for pedestrians

Tampa Bay ranked as one of the deadliest areas for pedestrians

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - According to a recent study, the Tampa Bay Area is ranked as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

Over the weekend, four deadly pedestrian vehicle crashes happened in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It's tragic. It's really unfortunate," said Chelsea Favero with an organization called Forward Pinellas.

Favero is an advocate for pedestrian-vehicle safety, and she says hearing that four different deadly crashes involving pedestrians happened over the weekend, is heartbreaking.

"You don't want to see yourself anywhere on that top ten list, however I'm not entirely surprised," said Favero.

According to Smart Growth America, right now the Tampa Bay Area is ranked as the fourth deadliest place for pedestrians.

"A lot of the Tampa Bay Area was built since the 1950's and it was predominantly built around moving cars as quickly and efficiently as possible. And often that comes at the expense of people walking or biking," said Favero.

Favero says her organization and Pinellas County are partnering to focus on the issue.

"In some areas we are widening sidewalks, in other areas we are adding more crossings, in other areas we are adding buffered bicycle lanes, or just dedicated space for everyone or just a safe way for everyone to get through the transportation network," said Favero.

She says there's only so much organizations and laws can do, and people need to take their safety into their own hands.

"If you're driving you might not think theres a pedestrian present, but you really need to be aware of your surroundings at all times if youre driving or walking across the street.," said Favero.

Traffic safety officials say even if crosswalk signs say its safe to cross, you need to double check for cars before stepping into the street.

Favero says it's important to take extra precautions.

"Look both ways is really the one we try to push to people and also never assume the driver can see you. If you're crossing the road, try to make eye contact with the driver to make sure they can see you," said Favero.

She says with tampa bay being such a tourist location, it's going to take a lot of education and awareness to make the area safer.

"We just have to be able to plan for everyone at all times," said Favero.