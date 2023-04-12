Tampa Bay organizations respond to DeSantis' plans to crack down on illegal immigration

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - In an extensive legislative proposal, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to take action against what the state is calling 'increasing threats' posed by illegal immigration.

"We need to do everything in our power to protect the people of Florida from what's going on that border and the border crisis," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference in February. "They want to be able to come and just work because America is better than they came from and I get that and I probably would feel the same way if I were in their shoes, but that's not how you govern a country based on the rule of law."

The proposal would heighten penalties for human smugglers. Anyone who knowingly transports or harbors illegal aliens could face a 3rd-degree felony and up to 5 years in prison. If the illegal immigrant is a minor, the transporter could face 15 years in prison.

The bills would also expand worker verification requirements. Florida employers would be required to use E-Verify to determine employment eligibility. If violated twice in 2 years, the employer could lose their license under the bill. The employee would face felony charges for using a false ID.

The legislation also requires hospitals to collect data on immigration status of patients and to regularly submit reports on cost of care provided to illegal immigrants.

The bill would prohibit out-of-state tuition waivers at colleges and universities for unauthorized aliens and prevent immigrants from being allowed to practice law.

In a statement from Indivisible Florida 13, organizers said "The economic financial ripple effect of the proposed legislation threatens every aspect of Florida's socioeconomic fabric. You can't deter people from worshiping, shopping, education, transportation. Every aspect to of the bill threatens the way people function in our culture. And not just immigrants, everyone. Those responsible are not even thinking about humanity. Legislators should not criminalize the very tasks that are required to be a Floridian in order to make a political statement."

"If you hold people accountable, they're not going to want to do this. But we need to update our laws to be able to get this done," said DeSantis.

To see the full proposal, click here. To watch the full press conference, click here.