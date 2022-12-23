Tampa Bay organizations prepare to open cold weather shelters

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Many organizations in the Tampa Bay Area are getting ready to open up cold-weather shelters for those who don't have a warm place to stay this weekend.

"I was like 'No! Christmas Eve, Christmas Day!' we had a plan, and guess what, we get to amend our plans and get to make space for others. And that's what we will do," said Vicki Walker with the Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

Walker was gearing up for regular Christmas Eve services until about a week ago.

"We will be striking all of these chairs, moving everything out of the way, bringing in mats and blankets, and we will be hosting 80 guests, overnight, Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday night and it's looking like Monday," said Walker.

With temperatures forecasted to drop into the 30's and 40's this weekend, the Hyde Park United Methodist Church will be transformed into a cold-weather shelter.

"This is the time of year when we remember a story of a family that was looking for shelter, and there was no room in the inn. We're going to make room...and we need help," said Walker.

Walker says the church needs volunteers.

"I'm just hoping some people will make time to come and make space, and safety for other families and warmth for other families," said Walker.

Another organization, called Homeless Leadership Alliance in Pinellas, is opening up nine cold weather shelters across Pinellas County and needs donations.

"Cold night sheltering is expensive. We provide mats, blankets. We have people knitting blankets and hats for us to distribute," said Monika Alesnik with the organization.

Alesnik says hundreds of families will need a place to go this weekend.

"With the housing market, the economy, inflation, with all of the things going on in the world right now, it's making it harder and harder for people to have sustainable housing," said Alesnik.

Both Alesnik and Walker say this Christmas will be one the Tampa Bay Area will never forget.

"You are loved, we are glad to have you here. We will open our arms, and our doors and come be with us. You don't have to be alone this Christmas," said Walker.