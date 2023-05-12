Tampa Bay organization rescues 141 Americans from Sudan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local organization has rescued 141 people from Sudan, and is working to rescue even more.

The Tampa Bay Organization, called Project Dynamo, has a mission to bring Americans in other countries back home.

"Every single one are special to me. Every single one," said Bryan Stern who works with an organization called Project Dynamo.

Project Dynamo aims to rescue endangered Americans in other countries.

"Started getting on the phone, started figuring out how we are going to peel this banana, and trying to understand what the threat environment was," said Stern.

His most recent mission: to help as many Americans escape Sudan amid an ongoing civil war.

"The first week or so is always like a zoo," said Stern.

Stern says his organization traveled all the way to Sudan last week, and came up with a rough plan.

"Will the roads be passable, will we use aircraft, can we fly? Can we not fly? We talked through all of these possibilities and capabilities, and try to come up with a loose framework," said Stern.

After days of persuasion, stern and his partners were given the go ahead to land a private plane in Sudan.

"The answer is the bigger the plane the better, but I am donor funded, so I can't afford 20 airplanes," he said.

Once Stern found a plane, then the focus was getting people to that airport. He says the group loaded the Americans on buses and made the long journey to a private airstrip in port Sudan, but not without running into some issues on one of the buses.

"The RSF stole everything from them: their phones, their passports, everything. They made them strip down to their underwear and then they were allowed one top, one article of clothing," said Stern.

Without their passports or a way to get in contact with Project Dynamo, Stern says those people are unfortunately still in Sudan.

Out of 120 evacuees, 86 were loaded onto the plane.

"Now everyone is on the plane, now we have to take off, and taking off becomes a little bit of a challenge, we work through those challenges, we were wheels up five hours behind schedule," said Stern.

Stern says he got clearance and landed the plane in Egypt Sunday night.

Since Sunday, Project Dynamo has evacuated 55 more Americans and is bringing them back home, and stern says he's not done rescuing Americans yet.

"They are people I probably wouldn't have met, probably would have no possible reason to know just because our lives and our paths are different, and now we are bonded for life," said Stern.