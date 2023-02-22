Tampa Bay organization raises money for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local organization is raising money for survivors in Turkey.

A little over a week ago, an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is rising.

"I've seen many tears. A lot of people have had family members lost or colleagues from their school time. I don't think there's many people in turkey who can say they're not affected and that goes for the Turks living abroad," said Alfred Goldberg who works with a non-profit called Tampa Sister Cities.

Many of the organization's members are turkish and have families in the country.

"We have large numbers of immigrants in our community that are an active vibrant part of our community and when these catastrophes happen, it's your neighbors affected. It's not just someone thousands of miles away," said Goldberg.

On February sixth, a massive earth quake hit Turkey and parts of Syria, and over a week later, the death toll is now reaching 41,000.

"I can't even get my head around it. The numbers are just coming in. I don't even think the turkish government understands the need right now. It's just incredible the amount of devastation," said Goldberg.

His organization is now raising money for those families impacted by the deadly earthquake.

"We knew it was going to be catastrophic so we immediately reached out to see how we could help," said Goldberg.

Goldberg says for anyone who wants to donate, he says every dollar will make a difference.

"It's hard I think for a lot of Americans to put that into perspective because we do hear a lot of catastrophes around the world, and it's sad to say but I think we often move on to the next one but this is so many people, women, children, I think we are just now getting our head around how bit this catastrophe was," said Goldberg.