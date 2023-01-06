Tampa Bay Mayors set goals for 2023

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The mayors of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Tampa met up with community members on Tuesday to discuss their goals for this year.

The mayors in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater say there's a lot of work to be done this year, but two of their main focuses are affordable housing and transportation improvements.

"Providing housing solutions in a number of different areas," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Tampa Bay Mayors say it's getting more and more difficult for people to afford living in the area.

"Our folks who are here say 'I can't afford the rent, my rent went up $500 or $1,000, I cant afford the new housing crisis.' And if we lose those people, they will go to Manatee, Hillsborough, Pasco," said St. Petersburg Mayor, Ken Welch.

Mayor Castor says her team is working to provide 10,000 affordable housing units in the city this year, and 6,000 have already been built.

"We are trying to address this from every avenue possible," said Mayor Castor.

"We are trying to be innovative, we want to use private partnerships, public private partnerships," said Mayor Welch.

Mayor Welch says the City of St. Petersburg is working on incentives for developers to provide more affordable housing options, and is also using the help of other organizations, like habitat for humanity.

"For the first time in St. Petersburg, I've come to an agreement with habitat to build 56 townhomes for home ownership for folks making $20 an hour," said Mayor Welch.

Another main issue is transportation. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city is working towards expanding its street car service which stretches from Ybor to downtown. There are plans to widen it to include Tampa Heights. Mayor castor says the bus system will be expanded too.

"We are searching for other funding mechanisms and we hope to have some information on that shortly," said Mayor Castor.

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard says although he won't be seeking reelection in 2024, his focus is also on transportation.

"We have to make it faster to get from St. Pete to Clearwater, from Clearwater to Tampa, and beyond in the region. Rapid movement, whether it's rail or rubber tire," said Mayor Hibbard.

Aside from affordable housing and transportation improvements, Mayor Welch mentioned his continued goal to encourage equity in the community- and mayor castor hopes to have more open communication with the public as she looks for the next Chief of Police in Tampa.

"It's a balance without a doubt but we want to ensure that the community is involved in that choice," said Mayor Castor.