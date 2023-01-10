Tampa Bay manatees rescued, treated, released back into native waters

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - After 36 months of critical care, manatees Pebbles and Corduroy returned home to native waters in Tampa Bay.

"This is the moment right after so many months of rehabilitation for these animals," said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, Manatee Critical Care Veterinarian for ZooTampa. Back in 2021, Pebbles was rescued after being struck by a boat and enduring cold stress. Alongside her, Corduroy was rescued in St. Petersburg with head trauma and a propeller wound across his face.

"We don't see that very often. Usually, it's to their body. When he came in, he was circling so he was not normal in his brain," she explained. He suffered neurologic issues and multiple skull fractures. "For an animal that has to use their brain to come up and breathe water or they drown, those neurologic signs could be really, really concerning. We were very, very concerned over whether he was going to be able to recover from that."

After two years of daily around-the-clock care, ZooTampa says both healed from their wounds and neurologic issues before being released.

"Sometimes when we get these critically ill animals in, the teams are in all night with them," said Dr. Stringfield. "Because we have to make sure that they can come up and breathe. We're adjusting the water levels and you know it's a critical care hospital for manatees. All those hours and all the effort and all that worrying, it's just a huge payback to get to see them go back out."

ZooTampa is one of four manatee critical care centers in Florida and they've had a very busy year. Since 1991, the zoo has cared for more than 500 injured, sick, and orphaned manatees.

Moving forward, they're asking for your help.

"Being very, very careful in manatee areas, slowing your speed and watching out for these guys because unfortunately we have other stories that we aren't talking about today because they didn't make it after they got hit by a boat."