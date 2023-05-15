Tampa Bay lung cancer survivor shares journey during Lung Cancer Action Week

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Right here in Florida, statistics estimate more people are at risk than any other state across the country. Tampa Bay area residents and city leaders are urging you to take action during Lung Force's Lung Cancer Action Week by getting screened.

"A swelling on the side of my neck and I had this rash that was under the skin on my legs kept appearing and I was extremely fatigued," said Carrie Deaner, a lung cancer survivor and Palm Harbor resident. In 2019, she saw her doctor with some health suspicions. Her doctor ordered a series of tests. "He said 'your neck is fine, your leg is fine, however I did see something in your lungs'."

Having endured the pain of her father passing away from lung cancer, Deaner followed the doctor's advice on further testing. "We went and it lit up like a Christmas tree. I mean, it was there clear as day," she said. Doctors removed the lung cancer just in time for her to avoid chemotherapy. "They just took a third of my lung and all of the lymph nodes. And so far, I'm three years cancer free."

A personal trainer - and well versed in nutrition and fitness – Deaner reassures that lung cancer could happen to anyone. "It does not discriminate. I'm not even a smoker and this happened to me so it could happen to anybody," she said. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer about every two minutes. It is estimated that Florida will have over 10,000 lung cancer deaths and almost 20,000 new cases in 2023. That's more than any other state in the U.S.

"That's why it's important to get screened if you're at high risk and to spread the word of early screening," said City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

"The most important thing is to get that early screening for cancer. That's your best success rate for early survival," said Kristen Niemi, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Studies show 1 in 16 people will develop lung cancer in their lifetime. But it helps to know the risks - like smoking, exposure to radon gas and air pollution.

"You know your body," said Deaner. "If you feel like something is wrong, just go get checked out. It's not going to hurt."

Lung Force's Lung Cancer Action Week runs through May 14th. Turquoise is the color of lung cancer awareness and to celebrate survivors.

Experts advise early screening, testing your home for radon, and joining a local Lung Force walk or creating a DIY fundraiser to benefit those affected by lung cancer.