Tampa Bay Lightening at Columbus Blue Jackets in Eastern Conference play

By Jessica Grobstick

/ AP

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Lightning -186, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE:

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference action. Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets committed 292 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record in road games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES:

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).
Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Mikhail Sergachev: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

First published on October 14, 2022 / 2:53 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

