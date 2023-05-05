Tampa Bay leaders encourage families to get hurricane plan together now

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - This week is national hurricane preparedness week.

Employees with Pinellas County Emergency Management are asking you to get a plan in place for storms this year.

"It only takes one so everybody should plan as if we are going to get a hurricane this year and if we don't that's great," said Joe Borries with Pinellas County Emergency Management.

Borries says people need to start getting ready for hurricane season now.

"Pinellas County has not had a landfalling hurricane since 1921 so when i hear folks say they've experienced a hurricane, we have not. Fort Myers experienced a hurricane and we saw what happened there. Over 44 people drowned from storm surge," said Borries.

After hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last year, Borries says you can never be too careful.

"Know your risk. Look around and understand the risk of your home. Am I in a storm surge area or not?" said Borries.

He says you should focus on what you can do to protect your home.

"Are my trees hanging down, do they need to be trimmed, do I have window coverings, can I brace my garage door?" said Borries.

He also says you need to have a plan on whether or not you should evacuate and how you would evacuate.

"You don't need to go hundreds of miles, you need to go tens of miles," he said.

Borries says families should start getting their emergency kits ready now, just in case they do need to evacuate. He says they should include can openers, flash lights, batteries, a battery powered radio, and more.

"A good kit would have nonperishable items, one gallon of water person per day." said Borries.

Pinellas County Emergency Management says when you evacuate to a shelter, you have a very small space to go to, so you need to only bring what is necessary, which includes documents, medications and toiletries.

"You should have your insurance papers, you should have your contacts because if you can't get into your phone because its lost charge, you want a list of the numbers we all think we remember, and any permits you had previously for your house," he said.

Borries says if there is damage to your home from a hurricane, there is something you can do now to prepare.

"The time to look at insurance is right now. If you do insurance, it takes a few days to get that all set up. You should be reviewing your policy," said Borries.