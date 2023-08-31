Tampa Bay healthcare workers braved parts of Hurricane Idalia heading into work

PINELLAS COUNY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The aftermath of hurricane Idalia is evident across Tampa Bay. As the community begins to assess the damage left behind, city officials are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of Tampa Bay residents.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has been proactive in her response via social media, urging residents to stay at home to avoid the dangerously flooded roads. Push crews have been dispatched throughout the city to assess the flooding and damages.

Mayor Castor's sentiments are echoed by officials in neighboring Pinellas County, who have also issued warnings about road perils. The Pinellas County Sheriff's office is restricting access to all barrier islands and closing gulf boulevard until further notice. Those who leave the islands will not be allowed to return until storm impacts subside.

"They've shut down the bridges." said Clearwater resident Nick Stapert in a cell video he recorded the night of the hurricane. "Trees are under water, groves way out there is part of the airport. Cars are going to be flooded."A brave healthcare worker, he gave Tampa Bay Now a firsthand look at the situation as he headed into work late Tuesday night and again early Wednesday morning, emphasizing the severity of the hurricane. "A foot plus of standing water. Can't get anywhere. Emergency vehicles blocking off the bridge," he said in another video.

Local resident Sean Schrader helped family members get from a high flood zone to a safe space. "They did evacuate ahead of time and that was the best thing for them because evacuating to a local hotel ensured they were safe," said Schrader. "I think it's one of those things where you try and be the best judge of your own situation," said Tampa Bay resident, Sean Schrader.