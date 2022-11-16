Tampa Bay health officials warn families about spike in flu cases

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local health officials are warning the public about a spike in flu cases.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is seeing over a 300% increase in patients with the flu compared to this time last year.

"Our flu season has definitely started earlier," said Dr. Juan Jumois, pediatric infectious diseases physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Dr. Dumois says this November, the number of children diagnosed with the flu has skyrocketed.

"127 for November and last year, all of November was 25," said Dr. Dumois.

He says the spike we are seeing is because of previous COVID-19 precautions.

"Most people haven't bothered to get the flu vaccine the last couple years because they have been concentrated on COVID," said Dr. Dumois.

He says people have been avoiding normal social activities the last couple years, which has kept them from getting the flu, decreasing their immunity.

"I think a combination of social distancing and wearing masks out in public when you cant social distance. There's so much less of that this year," said Dr. Dumois.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is encouraging people to get their flu shots, especially children.

"Children with the flu who are under two years of age are as likely to end up in the hospital as someone over 65," said Dr. Dumois.

Dr. Dumois says children are especially at high risk for illness right now.

"We've probably got about six or seven other respiratory viruses that we are detecting in children," said Dr. Dumois.

He says parents should encourage frequent hand washing and masks in crowded places, and they should monitor children closely.

"If they are turning blue around the lips, or grey around the lips, they aren't getting enough oxygen. That's a trip to the emergency center. Skip the pediatric clinic and go straight to the emergency room," said Dr. Dumois.