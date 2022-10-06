Tampa Bay groups collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local groups are collecting donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers Area.

Many families lost their whole homes in the storm.

At the Salty Shamrock in Apollo Beach, organizers are working to fill several trucks with water, toiletries, diapers and more to send to the Fort Myers Area.

For many non-profits in the Tampa Bay Area, loading up trucks with food and water is a priority.

"Bigger items, we have generators, small grills, a lot of baby supplies, pet food, water, gatorade," said Edward Teti with the Salty Shamrock.

"It's really the essentials that world central kitchen and us are taking care of," said Justine Burke with Metropolitan Ministries.

And those trucks will soon be taken to areas around Fort Myers.

"What we have experienced here is nothing compared to what we are seeing down there," said Burke.

Burke says her organization and another non-profit, World Central Kitchen, are partnering to collecting donations from people in the community.

"In a crisis like this, the first thing people need is a nutritious meal and they need water. That's what we focus on first," said Burke.

Edward Teti says his restaurant is collecting donations and his employees will be driving them to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"This could have happened to our area so I look at it like hopefully there would be someone out there doing the same thing for our area, our community, helping us out in Apollo Beach, Riverview, Brandon, because this really could have been us," said Teti.

He says many of his fellow employees have families who lost their homes in Fort Myers.

"It's just rough. You've seen the pictures, you've seen the videos," said Teti.

The Salvation Army is also collecting donations and sending their mobile kitchens to the area.

"I have them in Benita, I have a truck going to Lee High, one in Cape Coral," said Major Carlyle Gargis.

Gargis with the Fort Myers Salvation Army says the area is going to need help for a long time.

"Many of our employees homes have been destroyed and are under water," said Gargis.

"Three weeks, four weeks from now, people are still going to be in need of stuff and we want to keep sending it that way," said Teti.