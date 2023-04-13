Tampa Bay could see huge economic impact from Taylor Swift concert

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay is gearing up for Taylor Swift!

The star is performing at the Raymond James Stadium three nights in a row, and all shows are sold out!

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform at the Raymond James Stadium in just one more day, And local officials say because this is the only location she is performing at in the state, it's putting a spot light on Tampa Bay once again, and bringing an economic boost to the area.

"I'm so excited! I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift," said Ariel Axsom, a fan of Taylor Swift.

"I am so excited. This is actually going to be my second concert that I've been to," said Abigail Burns, who is also a fan of Taylor Swift.

It's a "love story" between fans and Taylor Swift.

"I admire her so much as an artist," said Burns.

Some fans have been waiting for this moment for years, and now their "Wildest Dreams" will finally come true, as the star is forming live in Tampa this weekend.

"I've always been following her music and always obsessed with her," said Bianca Pulver, a fan of Taylor Swift.

"It's sweet to see even as I'm a grown up now that I can still enjoy and I'm pumped to see her live," said Axsom.

And it seems like the whole Tampa Bay Area is awaiting Taylor Swift's arrival.

"They've renamed to Hillsborogh to Swiftsborough. I mean she's sold out raymond james stadium three days in a row. I think it's going to be huge," said Burns.

Hillsborough County temporarily changed its name on Twitter to Swiftsborough on Monday, and even Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is getting ready, posting a video on Twitter, naming Taylor Swift mayor for the day.

"We want to go bigger, so I want to present you with the key of the city. 'Mayor Swift' has a nice ring to it," said Mayor Castor.

But not only are people excited for the concerts, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, Santiago Corrada says The Eras Tour is huge for the community.

"It's a pretty huge impact. I would say on the hotel side of things, pretty similar to a Superbowl," said Corrada.

He says hotel bookings this weekend are up 87% compared to this time last year, and not only does that help hotels, it helps local businesses.

"These are people who normally wouldn't be here because they are coming to see Taylor Swift and they've gotta eat, they've gotta go out, they have to get around town," said Corrada.

With only one day to go until the opening concert, the only question is 'Are You Ready For It?'

"It's going to be mind-blowingly good," said Axsom

With such a big crowd coming to the area, officials are asking everyone to get their travel plans ready ahead of the concert.