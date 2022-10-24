Tampa Bay construction companies see supply shortages

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Following Hurricane Ian, construction companies all over Florida are seeing supply shortages.

Most construction materials are being sent to the Fort Myers area to help rebuild homes, and local companies are being impacted.

"They're desperately in need of all the materials they can get because of the disaster that just hit," said Chris Mitchell who owns Mitchell Roofing Company.

Mitchell says construction materials have been in high demand for years.

"We had a big issue getting materials from the whole COVID situation so a lot of manufacturers shut down, there was a shortage across the board," said Mitchell.

But Hurricane Ian made it worse.

"There's definitely a possibility of shortage especially in the roofing and lumber issues because that's mainly how they were affected," said Mitchell.

"Supplies-wise it's already started to strain the supply chain through out the West Coast of Florida," said Jake Babbitt, owner of Classic Roofing and Construction.

Owner of Classic Roofing and Construction, Jake Babbitt, says there are a few items you could expect delays in.

"We're already seeing delays in tile, the standard lead time for tile is anywhere between ten and twelve weeks. We are already seeing it go up to about 20 weeks right now and we are expected to see lee times go up to about a year," said Babbitt.

But a shortage in supplies means construction projects could take longer.

"Whenever there's a shortage in any type of materials, there's always a delay for us," said Babbitt.

Both Mitchell and Babbitt have one message for customers over the next several months.

"Be patient and allow us to get down there and help you the best that we can," said Babbitt.

Construction Companies say you should book your appointments now for your home projects before any other delays start.