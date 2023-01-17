Tampa Bay cold weather shelters asking for help with donations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - For the first time this year – and after a strong cold front pushed through the bay area - cold weather shelters opened up over the weekend. Organizations like the homeless leadership alliance help get the job done. They work with providers in the community to find solutions for those seeking warmth.

"Churches, Boys and Girls Clubs, the Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations," said Dr. Monika Alesnik, CEO of The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas. "We had young families who, for just a little bit of time, had a little bit of peace in their life. And we wouldn't be able to do that without our community, media partners, funding agencies. Over a hundred volunteers every night. And these are people who volunteered on Christmas eve, on Christmas night, on Kwanzaa during Hanukkah. Over the past 6 nights, we've already served more than, I'd say we're getting close to 2,000 people, more than 2,000 meals, more than 100 volunteers per night."

But it's costly and she says they could use a hand.

"With our contract with the county, we actually provide financial resources in the form of 8 dollars per person that checks into a cold night shelter within Pinellas County. The trend is we're expecting a cooler winter than we've had before. We've already had six days of activation which is a lot already! So, we don't know what it's going to look like for us."

To help with donations, visit PinellasHomeless.org.