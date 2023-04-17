Tampa Bay cancer fighter receives news of life-changing transplant operation

WESTCHASE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Last month Tim McDonald shared his journey with Tampa Bay Now during Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. A stage four Colorectal Cancer fighter, McDonald was diagnosed in 2020 after having pain in his side. The cancer had spread to his liver. Last week, his entire life changed.

"I was on a cruise with my wife last week and got a call from the hospital and she said, 'We have some great news for you'," McDonald explained. He was told he has a liver donor match. "Inside I was jumping for joy. I had a huge smile on my face like I do now."

Research suggests that in 2023, an estimated 153 thousand people in the u.s. will be diagnosed with the disease. According to recent medical research, patients with unresectable liver metastases from colorectal cancer have few therapeutic options. His search began a year ago in March as he continued raising awareness of the disease.

"I thought it was going to be a pretty simple process and I was almost giving up hope. I'm so passionate about it right now and I'm going to be even more passionate after I recover."

His final chemo treatment happened last week. A week he says he'll never forget.

"My dad died about a week before his 55thbirthday. When I was diagnosed, I was 52 and one of my first oncologists told me I only had 3 years to live. 52 plus 3 is 55. So today is my birthday and I am 55 so it's a pretty special day in our family."

After his liver transplant, Tim plans to take a closer look at how he can help make the donor search process become more seamless for CRC patients in the future.

"I wanted to try and find a way and help people like me searching for a donor not let these people go through the cracks and try and get them to become a donor for somebody else," he explained. So, he created a site called sharemyliver.com.