Tampa Bay businesses see busiest St. Patricks Day weekend in years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Businesses all over the Tampa Bay Area are gearing up for a busy St. Patricks Day weekend!

This St. Patricks Day is predicted to be the busiest we've seen in years.

Despite concerns about red tide over the last two weeks, business owners here in the Tampa Bay Area say they are still expecting the biggest St. Patrick's Day they've seen in years.

"I've seen it get pretty crazy so I can only imagine what today is going to be like. I'm sure it's going to be a lot of people," said James Brandon who works at Mary Margaret's Old Irish Tavern.

This St. Patricks day weekend is drawing thousands of people to the Tampa Bay Area.

"It's kind of in the midst of Spring Break as well so we have high hopes, high anticipation, a lot of people walking around here with their green beers, hats and everything else," said JT Corrales who owns a cafe called Pipo N' Betty's.

Corrales says ht expects the festivities to last longer than usual.

"When you get these holidays that fall on a Friday, everybody wants to treat it as a long weekend," said Corrales.

James Brandon works at Mary Margaret's Old Irish Tavern in Downtown St. Petersburg and says he's excited for the long holiday.

"I expect to probably go through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week," said Brandon.

Employees at both businesses are hard at work putting up decorations and gearing up for the crowd.

"We've got life music, we've got inside outside bars, food all day long," said Brandon.

Both Brandon and Corrales say seeing how many people are showing up for St. Patricks Day weekend is a huge relief.

"All of our locations have been busy considering all the circumstances surrounding," said Corrales.

Red tide has been traveling along the coast, causing people to experience respiratory issues along the beach, and keeping spring breakers from vacationing in the Tampa Bay Area, but that's not stopping the crowd this weekend.

"We definitely have a really great bar culture in downtown so that definitely brings tons of people out even if red tide does keep people away," said Brandon.

"Red tide is always a thing we contend with here and there but it comes and goes and fortunately for us, it's not here, so we are definitely excited," said Corrales.

Both Brandon and Corrales say while it will be a fun-filled weekend, they are asking everyone to stay safe.

"Make sure you have your transportation all figured out and pre-planned," said Corrales.