Tampa Bay Bucs QB Assists in Helicopter Crash Rescue Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert is being dubbed a hero both on and off the field. Police say he and his brothers helped save four people after a helicopter crash in Tampa Thursday.

What started as a day on the water quickly changed to making life or death decisions for Gabbert. Just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, a helicopter carrying a pilot and a family of three adult passengers was aiming to land in Tampa following a helicopter tour.

"We were just on the jet skis yesterday afternoon. It was me, my little brother Tyler and my younger brother Brett. We left the house, went around the southside of Davis Island," explained Gabbert.

After losing power, the pilot conducted an emergency landing into the water near the Davis Islands Yacht Club. Everyone inside ended up in the water.

"I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise. Vaguely remember seeing two yellow life-jackets so I was like, 'alright we gotta go check this out'," said Gabbert. He and his brothers were the first to assist in the rescue. "There was a pilot and then the family was a mom, a dad and their son who's probably my age. The kid who's my age was probably the most shaken up. I mean, they were covered in oil. It was… not a fun sight," explained Gabbert. "[He] had just came up and said he was pinned in there and I asked if anybody else was trapped. And then I called 911."

Minutes later, the Tampa Police Department Marine Unit arrived.

"We had already conducted our own water patrol for the day. And we received a call from dispatch that an aircraft had gone down. Specifically, a helicopter," said Officer Daniel Spears, Tampa Police Dept.

"I got two on my jet ski, my brothers got one. The pilot was still in the water," said Gabbert. The TPD Marine Unit assisted the pilot and say everyone rescued is lucky to be alive.

"One of the most dangerous circumstances on aircraft is a water landing. So, it was a very amazing circumstance that everybody go out," said Officer Spears.

Tampa PD, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in response efforts. The FAA and NTSB are beginning a full investigation into the crash.