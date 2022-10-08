Tampa Bay Area leaders warn about hurricane repair scams

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties are warning residents about potential Hurricane Ian-related scams.

Several people in the Sarasota County Area and near Fort Myers are seeing scammers offer roof repairs and more.

"A lot of damage to the back of my home, I had two sheds that are gone, filled with personal property," said Alicia Accardi, North Port resident.

Accardi says her home in North Port has a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian.

"We've got water intrusion and mold. A hole in the ceiling," said Accardi.

Not long after the storm, she says someone who claimed to be part of a roofing company approached her.

"It was the first vehicle to come down our street, we started talking to him and he was very sympathetic and he kept repeating i'm here to help you. I'm going to help you with everything," said Accardi.

She says he examined her roof and she was given a contract.

"He flashed in front of me a price chart, of what they would be charging to fix the roof, and I noticed there was a lot of text on that....He didn't let me keep it, he flashed it...but I did notice that it said they could alter those prices," said Accardi.

She also says the man said he would contact her insurance.

"He kept saying we will take care of everything with your insurance company. It was basically an assignment of rights," said Accardi.

Accardi says she realized it was a scam and declined the offer. Pinellas County Consumer Protection Investigator, Anna Marie Fiallos says scams like this probably will start showing up.

"A natural disaster like hurricane ian is just an opportunity for them," said Fiallos.

A big red flag is unwarranted offers.

"You didn't initiate the call, you didn't approach that company, and just out of the blue, someone is coming to you," said Fiallos.

Fiallos says what Accardi went through is common.

"A lot of times scammers will canvas neighborhoods, claim to do work for neighbors down the street, have leftover materials. You don't know who you are dealing with," said Fiallos.

Both Accardi and Fiallos say you shouldn't give anyone money without confirming the source is legitimate.

"Take your time to calmly make good decisions," said Accardi.