Tampa Amateur Radio Club prepares for this hurricane season

Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Tampa Amateur Radio Club is preparing for this hurricane season.

Right now, members are testing their radios in case they are needed in emergency situations.

For Dan McDonald, his radios are not only his passion, but they are a way for him to save lives!

He and several other volunteers make up the Tampa Amateur Radio Club, an organization that helps people communicate after a devastating storm.

"Normally its for the first up to about 72 hours when they're no communications, no cellphones, no internet," said McDonald.

Many times it's to help first responders get in contact with families who are in an emergency situation.

"Police, fire, local government, shelter operations, they need a way to get the message through," said McDonald.

"Many of our members traveled up to the gulf coast to assist with the Katrina efforts and our members were sending out i'm alive messages," said McDonald.

Last week, the volunteers came together to test out the equipment.

"We will turn off the power, put up some temporary antennas and get some generators, to simulate operating under emergency conditions," said McDonald.

The organization is ordering new parts and continuing to test their radios to make sure they can bring a sense of hope to families during hard times.

"It's a great sense of relief for people receiving the messages because it's very stressful for them to not be able to get through to their friends and families and getting that message that i'm alive, and not they can sleep soundly that night ,knowing that life will be challenging for a while but at least they made it through the storm," said McDonald.