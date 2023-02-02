Take a first look at Jake Gyllenhaal in "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant"

(WUPA) - Jake Gyllenhaal plays US Army Sergeant John Kinley in "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant."

In the upcoming MGM thriller, after Kinley and his Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) survive an ambush, Ahmed goes to incredible efforts to save Kinley's life.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

When Kinley later finds out that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as initially promised, he feels he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban gets to them first.

"The Covenant" is directed by Guy Ritchie from a story by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies.

The film also stars Antony Starr ("The Boys"), Alexander Ludwig ("The Hunger Games"), Jason Wong ("Strangers"), Emily Beecham ("Into The Badlands"), and Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary").

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" opens exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023.