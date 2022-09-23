Tailgating fans are paying top dollar to party in the parking lot

MIAMI - Football season is underway and this year fans are paying top dollar to party in the parking lot.

A recent report from Wells Fargo found tailgating costs are up - from beer to brats. Even propane to fire up the grill.

"Prices at the checkout counter at the grocery store are up the most on a year-over-year basis since 1979," says Wells Fargo economist Michael Pugliese. "Certain proteins like chicken and beef up pretty substantially, snack-like items, buns, pickles all kinds of stuff like that that you need for game day."

Even getting to the game costs more. Gas, while on the decline from the highs of early summer, is still around fifty cents more per gallon than it was a year ago, according to AAA. And domestic flights to your alma mater or favorite team are up a whopping 34%, according to the travel site Hopper.

But rising prices don't have to sack all the fun. There are ways to save on game day.

Pugliese suggests taking stock of your food spread and see which items can be swapped out for less expensive alternatives, like pork ribs - up only 2.3% over last year. Fresh vegetables are also in the single digits - up 7.6% compared to last September.

Of course, you can always armchair quarterback from the comfort of your own home.

"TV prices are actually down relative to a year ago," says Pugliese.

Experts say the most expensive thing at the game this season is still probably the tickets themselves.