Sylvester Stallone does not like the direction franchise is headed 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III."
Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out.
"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it," Stallone told the publication. It's a different philosophy -- Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."
Stallone is still a producer on the film, set for release in March 2023.
He will next star in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King," playing a mobster released from prison who's exiled to Oklahoma.
