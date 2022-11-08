Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone does not like the direction franchise is headed 'Creed III'

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King"
Sylvester Stallone talks career, new crime drama "Tulsa King" 05:24

 Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in "Creed III."

Stallone, who began playing "Rocky" in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it," Stallone told the publication. It's a different philosophy -- Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

Stallone is still a producer on the film, set for release in March 2023.

He will next star in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King," playing a mobster released from prison who's exiled to Oklahoma.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 2:21 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.