Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

Logan Hall Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge.

According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.

The victim is in critical condition after the suspect unlawfully entered his home and attacked him. The suspect fled the scene after stealing two firearms from the home and has since been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The complainant advised detectives that her husband had been home alone for several hours, and during that time, she had not been able to reach him.

Detectives learned that at some point during the day, an unknown person unlawfully entered the victim's home and a struggle ensued between the man and suspect. Before fleeing the home, the suspect struck the victim with one of two stolen firearms. The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Through investigative means, detectives identified the suspect, Logan Hall, 22, who lives near the victim. Hall confessed to the crimes and was subsequently arrested. The stolen firearm used to attack the victim was located in the suspect's vehicle.

"This suspect had every intention of leaving the victim for dead after senselessly and viciously attacking an innocent man," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Detectives swiftly worked to identify the suspect who showed no remorse for his actions. Our prayers are with the victim's family as he fights for his life."

Hall faces charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling with a Firearm, and two counts of Grand Theft of a Firearm.