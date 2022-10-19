Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Suspect held in fatal shooting of teen girl
Suspect held in fatal shooting of teen girl 00:27

MIAMI -- A suspect has been detained after a teen girl died after being shot late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter, which uses microphones to detect gunfire.

Tanecia McEliott
The 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody. Courtesy family

When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.

Investigators did not immediately say what may have led to the shooting but said it may have been a domestic dispute.

Police haven't provided information about the nature of the relationship between the girl and the suspect. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.