Suspect arrested in shooting near 7th Avenue

TAMPA, Fla.-- The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting leaving one in critical condition. The shooting occurred earl Sunday morning on North 16th Street.

According to reports, at approximately 2:50 AM on October 23, 2022, as nightlife establishments were closing, a physical altercation broke out between several individuals at the intersection of N 16th St and E 7th Ave. The suspect involved, a 21-year-old male, attacked and shot the victim, a 20-year-old male, striking him in the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Multiple Tampa Police Officers were on scene at the time of the incident working to clear the crowds as the bars and nightclubs were closing. Due to their close proximity, officers heard the sound of gunfire and immediately began chasing after the potential suspect seen fleeing on foot. Officers caught the individual three blocks south at the intersection of N 16th St and E 4th Ave. A firearm was recovered as well.

Jatony Tykees Torres, 21, of Valrico, was questioned by detectives and arrested for aggravated battery.

Tampa Police are working to identify a second male who was armed and fired a weapon during the ordeal. There is no indication that he hit anyone.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share information through Tip411, which can be found on the Tampa PD app.