Suspect arrested in connection to a shooting on 21st street

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st street in Tampa.

According to reports, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located at 13707 N 21st Street in Tampa. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a shooting victim, an adult male, who had succumbed to his injuries.

Through investigative means, detectives identified and later arrested the suspect, Victor Morla Casado, 33. He was arrested without incident.

Morla Casado faces charges of First Degree Murder, Armed False Imprisonment, and Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.