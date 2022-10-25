Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) -- Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident.

In the footage, the child appears to be running quickly down a residential street, eventually slowing once she has gotten far from the street corner. Soon after the girl has walked out of the video frame, a man police believe is the suspect runs to the corner, stops abruptly, and continues down the street in the direction of the girl before turning around and walking the opposite direction.

The video appears to come from a residence on the street.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said this is the second encounter between the suspect and the child in which the man allegedly attempted to lure the girl with items including candy and money.

The first attempt occurred Wednesday as the child was on her way to school and a man approached her and began offering the items, police said.

"The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away," the police department posted on Facebook, adding, "Thursday morning, it happened again. The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot. She immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male."

Authorities believe the suspect is between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and appears to be about 5'10" to six feet tall with medium build. He has brown hair and may have a gray mustache or a scar on the left side of his face, police said.

The suspect may also be driving a black cargo van with sliding doors, police said. The vehicle may also have heavy rust spots toward the bottom and damage to the rear light and door.

Fort Lauderdale police told CNN they do not believe the suspect has any prior connection to the girl or her family.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

