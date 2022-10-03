Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks

Friends of Nohemi Gonzalez, an American exchange student who died in a Paris cafe, are struggling to deal with her sudden loss Friends remember American killed in Paris 02:09

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terror attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter and Facebook, accusing the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits.

The court will hear the cases this term, which began Monday, with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

One of the cases the justices will hear involves Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen studying in Paris. The Cal State Long Beach student was one of 130 people killed in ISIS attacks in November 2015. The attackers struck cafes, outside the French national stadium and inside the Bataclan theater. Gonzalez died in an attack at La Belle Equipe bistro.

Her friend, Cal State student Niran Jayasiri, may have been the last to see Gonzalez alive, standing next to her at the café as a terrorist opened fire.

Nohemi Gonzalez

"First I thought it was firecrackers because it sounded like firecrackers," Jayasiri told CBS News in 2015. "When I looked into the direction where the noise was coming, I saw a gunman just walking on the sidewalk, just shooting everybody."

Gonzalez's relatives sued Google, which owns YouTube, saying the platform had helped the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, by allowing it to post hundreds of videos that helped incite violence and recruit potential supporters. Gonzalez's relatives said that the company's computer algorithms recommended those videos to viewers most likely to be interested in them.

But a judge dismissed the case and a federal appeals court upheld the ruling. Under U.S. law — specifically Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material users post on their networks.

The other case the court agreed to hear involves Jordanian citizen Nawras Alassaf. He died in the 2017 attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul where a gunman affiliated with ISIS killed 39 people.

Alassaf's relatives sued Twitter, Google and Facebook for aiding terrorism, arguing that the platforms helped ISIS grow and did not go far enough in trying to curb terrorist activity on their platforms. A lower court let the case proceed.