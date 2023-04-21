Supreme Court discusses abortion pill access

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Abortion laws have been a big topic in the state legislature, but now the supreme court is discussing access to an abortion pill.

"Once someone has decided to have an abortion, they should be able to access however, surgical or medication," said Amy Weintraub with Progress Florida.

Weintraub's organization called Progress Florida helps women who need abortions.

"More than half of people who access abortion care choose medication abortion instead of surgical abortion," said Weintraub.

Since Roe V. Wade was overturned almost a year ago, several southern states have banned abortion procedures.

This map from the reproductive rights organization shows most southern states are a dark red color, showing very strict abortion bans... and Florida is yellow, representing the state's current six week abortion ban.

Now the abortion pill called mifepristone is being discussed by the supreme court after an appeals court said it would place limitations on the medication.

"What's happening in our court system feels like a game of ping pong. One court says one thing and another says something completely different," said Weintraub.

The medication is the main form of abortion pill used in the United States, Weintraub says the pill is necessary.

"There are people who want the abortion to happen in the privacy of their own home, that they prefer to be in total control of their body and they don't want a surgical intervention," said Weintraub.

She says without access to abortion pills, women would have to spend money to travel across states for a surgical abortion, but that even wouldn't be guaranteed.