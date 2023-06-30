Supreme Court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness program

AP Top Stories June 30 - AM AP Top Stories June 30 - AM 01:01

(CNN) — In a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court blocked the administration's student loan forgiveness plan Friday, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt.

The decision was 6-3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenging the program say it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.