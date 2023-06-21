Watch CBS News
Features

Superman & Lois - 'What kills you only makes you stronger'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz "The Walking Dead") makes his move.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#313).  Original airdate 6/27/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.