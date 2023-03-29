Watch CBS News
Superman & Lois - 'Too close to home'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interferrence between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James (#304). Original airdate 4/4/2023.     

March 29, 2023

