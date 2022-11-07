Subtropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Watch for Hallandale Beach up to Brevard County

Subtropical Storm Nicole 11-7-2022 5AM Subtropical Storm Nicole 11-7-2022 5AM 01:40

MIAMI - Parts of South Florida are under a Hurricane Watch ahead of the arrival of Nicole.

Forecast cone for Nicole on 11/7/2022 NEXT Weather

At 10 a.m., the center of the system was located about 495 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. Nicole was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm is that tropical storms have a warm core and subtropical systems have a cold core. Subtropical systems also typically have cloud-free centers of circulation and larger wind fields.

Florida could be impacted this week. NExT Weather

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next few days.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East coast of Florida from Brevard Co. to Hallandale Beach

Lake Okeechobee

Northwest Bahamas

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Nicole is expected to drench the northwestern Bahamas with 2 to 4 inches of rain, some areas could see up to 6 inches.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound southward to Volusia Brevard County Line

Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Altamaha Sound to Hallandale Beach

