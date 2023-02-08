Students react: State officials suggest you delete TikTok

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about the potential dangers of data collection by the popular social media app, TikTok. Florida is among several states conducting a thorough investigation into the app's impact on its data collection practices.

"As a mom, an American and Florida's Attorney General, I have major concerns about how this China-owned social media company may be exploiting user data and influencing children," explained Moody about the app in a YouTube video Monday. "We have a very active multi-state investigation into the company."

Students at The University of South Florida in St. Petersburg watched the video and reacted in real-time on camera.

"Does this concern you," Tampa Bay Now reporter Andrea Alvarez asked one student.

"Yes," explained senior Nathan Poinsette. "Because, you know, right when we download the app, we don't know exactly what we are agreeing on. I don't read all the little messages."

A newly elected Senator for Student Government at USFSP, Poinsette says many of his friends use TikTok. In the video, Attorney General Moody says she understands the appeal of social media apps like TikTok, but that it's important to be vigilant about the info we're sharing. She's recommending parents and app users consider deleting the app to protect their personal information.

"That's the main tool of communication we use," explained Sean Schrader, Campus Governor at USFSP. "You can't just eliminate that stuff because then you lose a lot of people and younger generations, that's how they're plugged in. That's how they stay in tune."

Both students agree the message from The State is concerning.

"A lot of times you think, 'hey that ad I'm looking at on my phone, well that's coincidental because I was just looking at up or I was just talking about that'. I don't think a lot of those instances are coincidental. I think there is a lot of overreach that happens," said Schrader.

"It's like, what are they doing with this data," asked Poinsette. "Are they tracking how often we swipe, what are we looking at. At the end of the day I feel like no matter where they're at, nobody should have that type of power and information on their users."

Last month, the University of Florida sent a letter to students and staff recommending the deletion of TikTok, stating that according to prominent experts, use of the app raises national security concerns regarding access to U.S. user data.

"I think you really, seriously have to review the permissions you're granting on those apps and just understand that if you're allowing permission on these things, then you're allowing access to what you're researching," said Schrader.

"Once you agree, make your account, you're basically allowing them to do whatever they want with your information so, the bottom line is you probably just shouldn't use it," Poinsette said in agreement.

The investigation into the company is ongoing. For now, Attorney General Moody is urging parents to take steps to protect their children's personal info by monitoring social media use, reading privacy policies, and watching what you share online.