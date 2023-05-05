Striking screenwriters tried to shut down Hollywood-based Marvel TV series set

Striking screenwriters attempt to shut down Marvel TV series set in Hollywood Striking screenwriters attempt to shut down Marvel TV series set in Hollywood 04:04

Striking screenwriters attempted to shut down production of a Marvel set in Hollywood on Thursday (4 MAY), expanding their efforts from largely symbolic picket lines outside major studios around Los Angeles.

Some 50 Writers Guild of America members and supporters held signs outside the "Wonder Man" location shoot just south of Hollywood Boulevard -- in an effort to disrupt filming with honks from supportive passers-by and by blocking movement of trucks hauling gear essential to filming.

"We are walking back and forth here in order to set up a picket line that the Teamster trucks won't cross, either in or out. The goal of that is to shut down the production," said Adam Conover, a writer, and comedian, and member of the WGA negotiating committee. "We think what's going to happen is that the trucks are not going to come out and they're going to leave them here overnight and they're going to lose a day because they can't move them to their next location."

Striking writers and supporters call for better wages as they picket outside Brooklyn's Seret Studios--a production stage for television and films from studios, including Showtime, Netflix and Marvel, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in New York. Bebeto Matthews / AP

The planned Disney+ Marvel Studios series, which does not yet have a release date, features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the title role.

"I mean, at the studios, we're not really stopping production or - the production was already stopped. They're not trying to make things happen right now, I don't think, in a lot of cases. But here we can actually, you know, try to get our union brothers and sisters to back us and not cross the picket line, which, you know, makes it financially painful for the companies. So hopefully they'll come to the table and negotiate a reasonable deal with us," said striking writer Josh Campbell.

Conover doesn't see the conflict between writers and studios ending quickly.

"I mean, the happiest Hollywood ending, I guess -- I guess for a Hollywood ending, you have to have some adversity, right? So I guess we go through the hot sun through the summer until we start to threaten the fall TV schedule. Right. Which still makes a lot of money for the broadcast networks. And they start to freak out and they, you know, push, push Ted Sarandos and the rest of them back to the table. And we make a deal that preserves the writer's room, codifies it into our MBA," he said. "We make a deal that ensures that late-night and daytime writers are paid the same and have the same protections on streaming as they do on television. And we protect screenwriters from free work by making sure they get paid weekly instead of their payment being held until the very end of their contract, which allows the producers to force them to do endless rounds of free work. You know, we solve those issues. We ban A.I., we improve our residuals, but most importantly, we put in place the protections that ensure that this will be a livable career for a long time in the future. We're not just in it for the dollars. We're in it to protect, like the existence of our very careers. And that's the end of the Hollywood movie you know, is you save the world, you save your career. This is that existential for us."