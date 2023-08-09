Street closed in front of Fulton County Courthouse ahead of potential Trump indictment

Pryor Street closed in front of courthouse ahead of potential Trump indictment Pryor Street closed in front of courthouse ahead of potential Trump indictment 01:40

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Fewer parking spots and more traffic is what you can expect near the Fulton County Courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of Former President Donald Trump, and travelers are feeling the impact.

Law enforcement vehicles and barricades blocked off the stretch of Pryor Street near the Fulton County Courthouse, between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street for safety measures. This comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis considers indicting Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The road closure impacted Dante Harris, who rides a bike to deliver Uber meals, and others driving through the area.

Barricades in front of the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. WUPA

"I've been Ubering for the last three hours so far, and I've been having to ride around the barricade," said Harris, who thinks the road closure is unnecessary. "It's a little excessive."

With Willis recently receiving racist threats, and considering the many protests that have taken place over the last few years, some are thankful for the security measures and other traveling and parking options.

"It's good. They have to make sure everybody's safe," said Charlie Epee, a Fulton County resident. "You can use the public parking, and you can park on the other street."

Epee and others say even more barriers, like the walls of justice, are needed to keep scenarios, like a potential Trump indictment, from happening.

"No one is above the law, so if they find him guilty, he has to go through the process," he said.

Harris said there's no need for barricades or an indictment.

"It can't be all him," he said, regarding allegations of election interference and racketeering. "It's 'he say, she say.' Once the domino goes down, everybody's going down with it."

Whichever way the long arm of the law stretches, the road is expected to remain closed to drivers through August 18, but it will remain open to pedestrians.