Stop Cop City organizers want to place Atlanta's public service training center on November ballot

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Stop Cop City organizers have announced the filing of a referendum that could put the fate of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in the hands of voters this fall.

Several activists and organizations attended a press conference at Atlanta City Hall on Wednesday to release the details of the referendum, which would repeal the lease of the property to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

"Today we are here to let the people decide. The people need to have a voice in whether or not there is a Cop City," said Kamau Franklin, an organizer and the founder of Community Movement Builders. "Every poll that we've taken, it has shown that a majority of Atlantans are against Cop City."

The move comes after an 11-4 vote by the Atlanta City Council early Tuesday morning to allocate $67 million dollars to fund the project. This includes an annual $1.2 million lease-back payment to the Atlanta Police Foundation. Protestors and a number of members of the community have long opposed the plans for the training facility.

"Around Atlanta, we have millions of properties that need fixing, and they want to take our tax dollars and put it into a facility that we didn't ask for," said one resident of the community, Tomorra McDowell.

Atlanta resident Eloise Mitchell also took issue with the outcome of the city council's vote.

"If the people are showing up, and the people are saying they don't want this, for City Council just to ignore all the people, that's problematic," she said.

The referendum must first receive legal approval. In addition, the measure must have a petition with 70,000 signatures to be filed prior to it being placed on the November ballot.

"It doesn't need to be trick words," Mitchell said. "It needs to be straightforward on the ballot, so people know what they're voting for, so they can understand what people really want."

Franklin and other organizers have accused members of the city council of going against the will of the people they have been elected to represent.

"What they want is what the corporations want. What they want is what the developers want," Franklin said. "What they want is what the Atlanta Police Foundation wants."

Police and fire officials have said they need better facilities to train and recruit more first responders. They say their supporters are behind them 100%. Opponents of the project say a new training facility is all about the militarization of the police.

"We will not be intimidated, and so we're going to take our fight to the ballot box, and we believe we will win," said Legal Defense Fund attorney Gary Spencer.

Organizers said they are currently making plans to mobilize voters ahead of the referendum's approval.