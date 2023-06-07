Stop Cop City organizer says fight is not over despite city council funding approval

Stop Cop City movement organizer responds to city council funding of controversial project Stop Cop City movement organizer responds to city council funding of controversial project 02:29

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Despite vocal opposition from Stop Cop City protesters locally and across the nation, on Monday afternoon, the Atlanta City Council approved millions of dollars in funding to build the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The 11-4 decision to fund $67 million for the construction and operation of the training center sparked outrage following the hours-long council meeting. Hundreds of people spoke publicly in opposition to the project from early afternoon, until the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The vote took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"From all polls that I've seen, the majority of people of Atlanta do not want Cop City," said Kamau Franklin, founder of Community Movement Builders and a Stop Cop City organizer. "This says that this issue has continued to resonate with people from Atlanta and again, from all over the country for many years now. It says that the Atlanta City Council continues to be bought off by the Atlanta Police Foundation, that it continues to take the concerns of the Atlanta Police Foundation over the concerns of people."

An Atlanta Police car sits outside the "Cop City" construction site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. WUPA

The Atlanta Police Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the council's vote, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement calling the approval a major milestone for the department.

"This morning's vote approving the budget resolution for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center marks a major milestone for better preparing our fire, police and emergency responders to protect and serve our communities. It also helps us look towards the north star of leading the country in anti-bias training, de-escalation techniques and other community-based solutions to keep our city safe and focused on our citizens," Dickens said, in part. "We know there have been passionate feelings and opinions about the training center. Over the past several months, we have heard from citizens who have concerns about the center as well as from many who support it. I want to thank all who serve on a committee, task force or have weighed in on this issue, especially those who came to City Hall, for exercising your voice and your First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner."

Atlanta police and fire officials have said the new training center will help boost their training, recruitment, and retention efforts. However, those opposing the project have pointed out that taxpayers will now foot more of the bill than initially expected.

"In this tax provision or this buyback provision, the city is now paying $1.2 million for the next 30 years to add us up to a total of $67 million, with the $30 million gifted," said Franklin. "You can't get the city to put in the full amount for the housing fund of $7 to 8 million without a fight, but yet we have $67 million lying around?"

There were no signs of protestors at the training center site on Tuesday afternoon, but construction crews were working, as police monitored activity surrounding the site from a post across the street that was set up for safety measures.

"The people need to know that this fight isn't over, that the City Council won't have the last word," said Franklin.

Organizers said they are planning more protests later this month, and that they also plan to introduce a referendum, in hopes of letting the people decide on the outcome of the training center the upcoming November 2023 ballot.