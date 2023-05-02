State could soon make mandates for school start times

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A bill floating around the state legislature could give your children more time to sleep.

The bill being considered would mandate that no middle or high schools start before 8 a.m.

"I love this. I can't wait for this. This is going to be so helpful for these students and children to be healthier," said Dr. Luis Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz works at the Sleep Center at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital, and he's talking about a bill in the state legislature that would keep middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and would keep high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.

"All the last 20, 30, 40 years, we have been forcing adolescents to kind of work against their natural rhythm," said Dr. Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz says students in their teenage years need at least nine hours of sleep.

"When you're sleep deprived, your ability to take in information decreases, parts of your brain may still be asleep or might not be able to process as quickly," said Dr. Ortiz.

He says teenagers's activities and learning should be moved to later in the day.

"Athletic performance is best in the afternoon compared to the morning. We already know teenagers minds are more active at 9 or 10 o' clock in the morning," said Dr. Ortiz.

He says if the bill is passed, we could see students across Florida succeed more compared to previous years.

"Sleeping more is associated with better grades, higher rates of high school graduation, improvement of mood, decrease the development of mood disorders," he said.

Right now the Pinellas County School District is working to move several schools to start before 8 a.m. to help with the bus driver shortage and transportation issues. Dr. Ortiz says he reccommends against doing that.

"The whole point of school is for our kids to learn and get ready for life, and if we are forcing them to live an unhealthy lifestyle, what message are we sending?" said Dr. Ortiz.