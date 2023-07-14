Stanley Tucci overcame a fear to find joy with wife Felicity Blunt

(CNN) — Stanley Tucci had some initial concerns about the age difference with his now wife, Felicty Blunt.

At 62, Tucci is 21 years older than Blunt, who is actor Emily Blunt's sister.

Tucci and Blunt married in 2012, years after his first wife, Kate Tucci, died of breast cancer.

"I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off. I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life. But I knew that this was an incredibly special person," Tucci told BBC Radio 4 in a recent interview.

Appearing on the "Desert Island Discs" show, he picked Frank Sinatra's "A Foggy Day (in London Town)" because it was the couple's first dance song at their wedding.

The two met at the 2006 premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada," and again at Emily Blunt's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski.

"Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," Tucci said. "That's a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."

Tucci shares daughters Isabel and Nicolo, both 23 and Camilla, 21 with his late wife. He also shares two kids with Felicity, son Matteo Oliver, 8, and daughter Emilia Giovanna, 5.