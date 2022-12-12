St. Petersburg small businesses asking you to shop local

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TAMPA BAY NOW) - The Florida Retail Federation projected more people than ever did their holiday shopping this Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. And moving forward, St. Pete businesses are just asking you to 'Find it in Florida'.

"This year, it's been a little bit on the slower side," explained Alexis Conway whose family owns Shandy Style Boutique in St. Petersburg. Small family-owned businesses like this one say it's not always an easy sell. "During black Friday weekend and cyber-Monday, they were running large sales that we, as small business owners, can't compete with."

Given current inflation in prices, they're hoping you will help.

"Parties and events! We do that, I would say, almost every weekend of the holiday season to bring people in and get people excited to shop local instead of going to the big box companies." said Conway.

This holiday season, when shoppers "Find it in Florida" and shop local retailers, they help boost the local economy and support community businesses.

The Florida Retail Federation is projecting a record-breaking number of shoppers this season and asking Floridians looking to cut costs to stick with local retailers.

"It's kind of just more… digging deep in your heart and supporting the local businesses because this is your community," said Conway. "St. Pete wouldn't be the same without small businesses."