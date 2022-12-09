St. Petersburg Police ramp up safety efforts at crosswalks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - St. Petersburg Police are ramping up their efforts to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.

It's all a part of the statewide campaign called "Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow."

"I've almost got tapped too many times," said Sean Carter, a St. Petersburg resident.

Sean Carter walks through 34th Street North and 5th Avenue regularly, and says crossing roads in St. Petersburg can be very scary.

"There's been probably in the last month, I'd say five, six people just not paying attention and going," said Carter.

St. Petersburg police say Pinellas County is currently ranked in the top 25 counties in the state for serious pedestrian traffic crashes.

"Anytime we have a fatality it creates a tragedy for both the pedestrian's family as well as the driver's family," said Michael Schade, St. Petersburg police sergeant.

Sgt. Schade, says so far this year, there have been eleven pedestrian deaths and one bicyclist killed.

"It's something that you never want to see and we are doing everything we can to get those numbers down," said Schade.

The department is now receiving $51,000 from the state to do just that. Schade says the community will be seeing more police presence along eight different roads deemed to be dangerous for pedestrians.

"They will be doing stops of bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists. They will be handing out pamphlets and handing out bicycle lights," said Schade.

The focus will be on education.

"Don't drive distracted, follow the rules of the road, stay off of your cell phones. If you're a pedestrian, use crosswalks, wear bright clothing, don't be using your phone while crossing the road," said Schade.

"Be sure that everyone is taking the necessary precautions and being careful because one false move out here and you're gone," said Carter.

St. Petersburg police say this campaign will be going on through May.