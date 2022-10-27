St. Petersburg Police look for suspects involved in large drug ring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The St. Petersburg Police Department and several other agencies are investigating a large drug ring.

Police have issued over 130 arrest warrants so far, and are still looking for people involved in the drug trafficking operation.

St. Petersburg Police learned a lot of the gun violence across the Tampa Bay Area is a direct result of the drug ring, and officers say they aren't done investigating and looking for suspects.

"I definitely feel better and safer for me and my child," said resident, Latrese Amegbetor.

"If you are selling drugs, if you're committing violent crimes in the Tampa Bay Area, we are coming with everything we have," said St. Petersburg Police Chief, Anthony Holloway.

Chief Holloway, says the almost year long investigation into a state-wide drug ring is not over yet.

"They are doing anything and everything to keep their criminal enterprise going here," said Chief Holloway.

The investigation into gun violence in the area began back in January, and after speaking with multiple agencies, Chief Holloway learned the violence was connected to a gun trafficking ring that covers the state of Florida.

"A shipment was coming from California. We arrested two asian men who were coming from California delivering narcotics," said Chief Holloway.

He says drug dealers all over the Tampa Bay Area would meet up with the two men and load their cars up with drugs and then sell them.

"When I tell you a shipment, I tell you a semi truck trailer came in once a week with narcotics. Street value about $3 million," said Holloway.

Chief Holloway says officials recovered 1,800 pounds of marijuana, 15 guns, 40 grams of powder cocaine and more.

"One of the guns we recovered is an AR-15. We connected that AR-15 to two shootings," said Chief Holloway.

Hillsborough County Deputy Chief, Donna Lusczynski, is warning people about getting involved.

"People might sometimes say, this is just marijuana. Over half of our homicides in Hillsborough County are related to just marijuana," said Deputy Chief, Lusczynski.

St. Petersburg resident, Latrese Amegbetor, says she's thankful local police officers are working to eradicate gun violence and drug trafficking.

"I am happy this is happening, because it's safer for our community, our kids," said Amegbetor.