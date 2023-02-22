St. Petersburg Organizations open 'Banned Book Library'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local organizations are teaming up to create a banned book library.

This comes as schools are now being required to filter out books deemed inappropriate for students according to a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The banned book library was just started last week and the American Stage has already collected a lot of books that have been deemed inappropriate for students at local school districts.

"If in the schools, students can't read these books, we will find a way to get them to them," said Avery Anderson with American Stage.

Anderson with American Stage has a new mission separate from theater.

"We believe in telling powerful stories boldly and that includes literature," said Anderson.

It all started last year when Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a new measure that sets certain standards for books in schools.

The rules say books must not be considerred pornographic and they must be appropriate for the age group. The rules also state books must not have any bias when it comes to race, cultural diversity and socioeconomic issues.

"It's very startling at first to think that in America we would be having a conversation about banning literature or art in any way," said Anderson.

Now Anderson and several other organizations are fighting back.

"Pick a book, we ask you to bring it back or you donate another book," said Anderson.

It's called the Banned Book Library, and contains books that have been removed or considered controversial among school districts in Florida.

"It's so important that we continue to have the entirety of human experience represented in our literature and accessible to our young people and in our school and in our libraries," said Jagneaux.

Kelsey Jagneaux works with a book store called Tombolo Books and her store is helping collect these banned books.

"Restriction of access to information and stories of people who are outside of ourselves is one of the quickest ways to dehumanize people," said Jagneaux.

Some of the books considered controversial in local districts are To Kill a Mockingbird, The Handmaid's Tail, The Bluest Eye and Gender Queer.

Books that Anderson says are necessary for students.

"They aren't exposed to those different perspectives and they may not be able to go 'Oh hey. That's me. I see myself there,'" said Anderson.

If you are interested in donating to the banned book library, you can contact the American Stage.