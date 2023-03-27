St. Petersburg organization works to make crossing roads safer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - One local organization is working to make roads safer in St. Pete Beach.

The organization called Safety Awareness for Everyone is working with the City of St. Pete Beach to educate people about how to safely cross streets.

"Locals, resident and local business owners and staff want to try to make a difference with this," said Michael Moses who owns a medical marijuana wellness center at St. Pete Beach.

Moses is talking about crashes involving pedestrians crossing the street.

"About eight or nine weeks ago, a dear friend of ours was pulling out of Publix and two people were jay-walking, it was around sunset, and they walked in front of her vehicle and died," said Moses.

He says that was the moment he decided he needed to make a difference.

"It bothered a lot of us because it brought it into our lives, because our friend will never be the same from that moment forward," said Moses.

He and several other local business owners are now taking action.

"We wanted to do something to affect change, and we realized we cant change the highway, but we can do things on a grassroots street level," said Moses.

He says the group came up with a mascot called Pete the Pelican, who will be printed on little cards, which will then be handed to pedestrians all over St. Pete Beach.

"When they are leaving the restaurant, or a beach or a bar, they will be handed a reminder note to be cautious and use our side walks and crosswalks," said Moses.

The cards remind people to press crosswalk buttons and to make sure they make eye contact with drivers before walking across the street. The group will also be painting pelican footprionts on the ground leading people to the nearest crosswalk.

"When you get to the crosswalk, you'll see Pete again spray painted, saying press the button for safety," said Moses.

He says education is key to change.

"So it's important to us that fewer and fewer fatalities happen of this nature because these types of things are easily avoidable," said Moses.