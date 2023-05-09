St. Petersburg housing organizations react to city's development plan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - We are hearing from a local organization that is pushing for affordable housing measures in Pinellas County.

This comes after the City of St. Petersburg recently released a 10-year plan outlining housing development.

"You're paying for a one bedroom, you're paying at least $1,500, you're paying $2,000 for a two bedroom, maybe even more. It's just crazy," said William Kilgore with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union.

William Kilgore with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union says rent is so high right now, it's hard for families to make ends meet.

"I talk to people all the time, they have to go to food pantries, food banks, things like that, they cant afford anything else outside of rent," said Kilgore.

Recently the City of St. Petersburg released its updated development plan that includes offering housing programs and creating 3,200 multi-family units. It also includes incentives for developers.

"It definitely doesn't go far enough and doesn't fill the need where its needed," he said.

Although many parts of the plan are aimed to help low-income families, Kilgore says its not enough.

"It goes all the way up to these workforce units, which are effectively market rate units, subsidizing market rate units," said Kilgore.

Another organization, called Faith and Action for Strength Together, also known as FAST, has been pushing for 5,000 new affordable housing units, but the current plan doesn't necessarily do that.

"The city should be doing everything it can to be protecting tenants," said Kilgore.

The FAST organization is meeting Monday night to discuss the plan and suggest changes. Kilgore says the city should be using its money to help those who are struggling.

"The city should be saying, we are going to go start our own public housing enterprise, and actually go and start procuring some of these existing apartments, and putting them under city ownership and making them permanently affordable," he said.

He says the city needs to improve its plan to keep St. Petersburg residents from moving elsewhere.